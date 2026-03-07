WWE's Jordynne Grace Appears To Suffer Injury During Main Event Taping

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared to be injured during a "WWE Main Event" taping ahead of "WWE SmackDown" Friday night, and the star seemed to confirm the injury herself on her own social media.

A video of Grace down in the ring during a match against Alba Fyre started circling on social media before the blue brand went on air. Grace then seemed to confirm something went awry in the match herself when she posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) alongside the also-injured Chelsea Green. Grace is seen sitting in the wheelchair Green had been using on-screen as she nurses a broken ankle. Green posed alongside Grace, pointing to her, as Grace sits with her head in her hands.

"Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting," Grace captioned the photo.

WWE has not confirmed Grace's injury in an official capacity. Grace also didn't offer any further insight alongside her photo with Green.