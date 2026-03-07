Damien Priest & R-Truth Win No. 1 Contender's Tag Team Turmoil Match On WWE SmackDown

The new tag team of Damian Priest and R-Truth are the No. 1 contenders for the WWE tag titles after outlasting a tag team turmoil match that included Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Wyatt Sicks, and Los Garza on "SmackDown".

MCMG and Fraxiom started things off with a match that would have stolen the show any other night — — until the closing moments. Sabin was pinned by Axiom when Shelley placed his foot on the rope to break the fall in front of Frazier. The spot was late, allowing the ref to count to three and eliminate The Guns.

Los Garza was the next team and quickly eliminated Fraxiom. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy were the next entrants. Tanga Loa and Tama Tanga distracted Wyatt Sicks to allow Berto pin Lumis. R-Truth and Damian Priest were the final team.

Berto landed a moonsault on Priest off the ropes. Priest sent Garza into the announce table. In response, Garza connected with a tope suicida on Priest. Truth tagged in and hit multiple shoulder tackles and a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Berto. He missed with the AA, but locked in the STFU, only for Garza to break it up. Priest connected with South of Heaven on Berto while Truth simultaneously connected with the AA on Garza to get the win.

Earlier in the night, Priest was speaking with Nick Aldis backstage when Truth informed Priest he was in turmoil, but he was too. Aldis clarified that they were in a tag team turmoil match later in the night and that he thought Priest knew. Tonga and Solo Sikoa won the titles from Wyatt Sicks in January and have yet to defend their titles.