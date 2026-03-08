Jacy Jayne To Defend WWE NXT Women's Title In Triple Threat

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne is headed toward one heck of a fight in two weeks time when "WWE NXT" heads to Houston, Texas. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone made a triple threat match official during an in-ring segment at Vengeance Day on Saturday, and Jayne will defend her gold against Sol Ruca and Zaria.

Stone brought out Jayne for a segment following her two recent defenses against Ruca and Zaria. Jayne said that Stand & Deliver is right around the corner, and she's going to be walking in to the event as NXT Women's Champion. She ran down the fans and said she loved to see them eating their words after calling her a transitional champion.

Jayne said that she's been through every up and down you can experience during her career, from betrayals to injuries, and even admitted she was paranoid she'd be released. Jayne said that two weeks ago she beat the fan-favorite in Ruca in less than six seconds, and on Tuesday, she was well on her way to beating Zaria before Ruca interfered.

Stone reminded her that the goal of the segment was to find her next challenger, and that's when Zaria's music hit. She said that Jayne was delusional and the only reason she isn't NXT Women's Champion is because of Ruca. As Fallon Henley was running down both Zaria and Ruca, Ruca's music interrupted her and she started trash talking Fatal Influence and the champion. Stone said that Jayne deserved to defend her NXT Championship, and a week from Tuesday, when "NXT" is live in Houston, Jayne will defend her gold against both Zaria and Ruca in a triple threat match.