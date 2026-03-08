Penta Reflects On Intercontinental Title Win & Future WWE Goals
Penta has officially captured his first ever championship in WWE, after finally beating Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In a recent interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Penta discussed his mindset in the immediate aftermath.
"The first [thought] was 'crazy'...It's something very special to me," he said, before going on to thank his family, friends, the WWE, and everyone who believes in him, as well as himself. "I believe in me every single day to achieve this title, man. You know, it's like 20 years, the hard work, 20 years, the sacrifice, but now, this title represents all these people who never give up because Penta represents all those people."
Penta further proclaimed that the title isn't just for him, but for all those who have supported him along the way.
"Right now is [the] start [of] the new era in WWE. Because now, I'm Intercontinental Champion," he added, further boldly claiming that the IC Championship is only the first step to him eventually conquering WWE. "Now, [I'm] prepared for every match. I [will] defend in every single show, no matter against who, because Penta is ready for everything."
Penta has aspirations to capture tag team gold with his brother Rey Fenix in WWE
Despite now being the Intercontinental Champion, Penta hasn't forgotten about his brother Rey Fenix, and made the case for the two of them to someday capture WWE tag team gold together.
"I have different targets, and right now I want the – the tag team could be with my brother," he noted. "The best tag team in the universe? The WWE Tag Team titles and the best company in the universe, you know?"
Penta then recalled how it felt like to take the IC Championship home to his family in Mexico.
"When I got in the home, I opened the door, the f**king Mexican band start singing, all my family is here in my home, you know, like big surprise for me," the champion exclaimed. "My parents come to my home- my other brother, because I have [a younger] brother, [it] was very special, because it was a surprise for me."
The new champion understands that he can only celebrate for so long, as being the champion comes with responsibilities.
"No matter what, this is only the first step. It's okay, I enjoy [it], I love this title, and [will] defend with my life, if necessary," Penta also proclaimed. "But, I want to be the champion. But, the Heavyweight Champion in WWE."
Even with his lofty ambitions, Penta admits he still has a long way to go before breaking into the main event.
