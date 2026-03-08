Penta Reflects On Intercontinental Title Win & Future WWE Goals

Penta has officially captured his first ever championship in WWE, after finally beating Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In a recent interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Penta discussed his mindset in the immediate aftermath.

"The first [thought] was 'crazy'...It's something very special to me," he said, before going on to thank his family, friends, the WWE, and everyone who believes in him, as well as himself. "I believe in me every single day to achieve this title, man. You know, it's like 20 years, the hard work, 20 years, the sacrifice, but now, this title represents all these people who never give up because Penta represents all those people."

Penta further proclaimed that the title isn't just for him, but for all those who have supported him along the way.

"Right now is [the] start [of] the new era in WWE. Because now, I'm Intercontinental Champion," he added, further boldly claiming that the IC Championship is only the first step to him eventually conquering WWE. "Now, [I'm] prepared for every match. I [will] defend in every single show, no matter against who, because Penta is ready for everything."