WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 - 3/7/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 was a night full of heated rivalries (none of them included any ice hockey before you get too excited), and one of the most hate-fueled feuds heading into the show was between Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice. Jordan had bragged about being the first person to make Vice submit, albeit with the help of Vice's right hand being injured, but could she back up her trash talk in an environment where Vice feels most comfortable?

It has been over a year since the last NXT Underground match, and the stipulation for me has been sorely missed. One of the most unique settings in all of WWE, if you forget the underground club that Shane McMahon tried to create during the COVID-19 pandemic, this has become Vice's signature match during her "NXT" career, and it showed in one of the sleeper choices for the best match on this card.

Everyone has showered praise on Kelani Jordan over the past year, citing her as one of the fastest rising stars in the entire business, but she was in a completely different world here, and she adapted fantastically. The match was aided by the simple story of Vice trying her best to keep the injured hand away from Jordan, but once Jordan got a hold of it, she was off to the races. A vicious attack that saw her rip the protective glove off Vice's hand, slamming it into the ring post, gloating about it in front of Vice's own father, she was once again on top form, even without all of the flashy offense that she has become known for.

Then you have Vice, who did an excellent selling job throughout the match. She used her kicks to great effect, even after Jordan had obliterated her hand on the ring post, as she used her legs to keep the distance while also having enough strength to get a grip for a German Suplex. Whatever strength she had in her arms was what put an end to things as she landed a nasty Spinning Back Fist for the knockout victory, keeping her undefeated in Underground matches, and she got to celebrate with her dad afterwards. However, she did have enough time to basically twerk over the top of Jordan's lifeless body, which was very funny.

These Underground matches never usually outstay their welcome, given the stipulation. It's a sprint to the finish line, and this was a very fun sprint. I don't know where both women go from here in terms of their rivalry, but what I do know is that this performance should have them both in the minds of NXT officials heading into Stand and Deliver.

Written by Sam Palmer