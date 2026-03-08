WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 - 3/7/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated
Much like the Academy Awards moved from their usual place in February, WWE NXT's Valentine's Day-themed Vengeance Day has found itself in March. The PLE took place in the WWE Performance Center, and even saw a new Women's North American Champion crowned. But enough about "what happened," as that's what the results page is for.
It's time for the Wrestling Inc. Staff to get deep into their feelings and discuss what worked and what didn't from Saturday's show. As always, there was plenty to love, like the blistering Women's Underground Match that saw Lola Vice continue her Underground undefeated streak. There was also plenty to hate, such as the way the PLE felt almost identical to a weekly episode of "WWE NXT," despite seemingly carrying the PLE branding.
But enough of my bloviating, let's get to the creamy, opinion-filled center of this article. Here's what the Wrestling Inc. Staff loved and hated from WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026.
Loved: And New Women's North American Champion!
I'm going to be totally transparent here for a moment: I've had my reservations about Izzi Dame throughout her time in "NXT". While she has definitely improved in the ring, I still couldn't help but feel like she has yet to have that one moment or match that makes her stand out and feel like she's a star.
Well, that match finally came tonight when she defended her Women's North American Championship against former friend turned rival Tatum Paxley.
This was truly the first time I've seen Dame wrestle in the ring, looking very smooth, not having any super notable botches, and where the crowd was very into things. "NXT" has been giving Dame a push, but this was the first time she felt like she was a star and had a ton of untapped potential to be a big player in WWE's women's division moving forward. Dame also added super small details to her overall performance tonight, such as her visible frustration with being able to pin Paxley, adding a ton of nuance and excitement to the match. I found myself engaged throughout all of the fast-paced and innovative action, and there wasn't a second that I found myself getting bored or disinterested.
I also think that the right woman in Paxley ended up coming out on top by becoming the new Women's North American Champion. It's a nice way to wrap up the months-long storyline between Paxley and Dame, but it still leaves the door open for the pair to have one final match (potentially with a stipulation) if and when Dame elects to have her rematch for the title. Vengeance Day may have had pretty solid matches all around tonight, but this was still the one that stood out above the rest and is a must-watch for anyone who hasn't seen it yet.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: This Whole Thing Could've Been A CW Episode
The pic I attached to this segment looks like it could've been from Saturday's show. It's Jaida Parker, in the WWE Performance Center, but actually this is a picture from just under a year ago, from a regular episode of "WWE NXT."
From the set to the venue to the various table-setting promos throughout the night, Vengeance Day 2026 felt so much like a weekly episode of TV that I feel a little weird not putting the event name in the quotation marks that our style guide requires for television shows. Sure, there were title matches, but "WWE NXT" has been rife with big title matches lately, as the brand tries to keep up some kind of momentum amongst the dozens of hours of wrestling programming throughout the week.
At least when NXT visits a new venue, there's enough of a change in atmosphere to add a little electricity to the show, but Vengeance Day was the same old crowd, and it made for an uphill battle all night. There were obviously good moments, as my colleagues can attest, but there was something underwhelming about a so-called "special event" feeling anything but.
Written by Ross Berman
Loved: Queen Of The Underground
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 was a night full of heated rivalries (none of them included any ice hockey before you get too excited), and one of the most hate-fueled feuds heading into the show was between Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice. Jordan had bragged about being the first person to make Vice submit, albeit with the help of Vice's right hand being injured, but could she back up her trash talk in an environment where Vice feels most comfortable?
It has been over a year since the last NXT Underground match, and the stipulation for me has been sorely missed. One of the most unique settings in all of WWE, if you forget the underground club that Shane McMahon tried to create during the COVID-19 pandemic, this has become Vice's signature match during her "NXT" career, and it showed in one of the sleeper choices for the best match on this card.
Everyone has showered praise on Kelani Jordan over the past year, citing her as one of the fastest rising stars in the entire business, but she was in a completely different world here, and she adapted fantastically. The match was aided by the simple story of Vice trying her best to keep the injured hand away from Jordan, but once Jordan got a hold of it, she was off to the races. A vicious attack that saw her rip the protective glove off Vice's hand, slamming it into the ring post, gloating about it in front of Vice's own father, she was once again on top form, even without all of the flashy offense that she has become known for.
Then you have Vice, who did an excellent selling job throughout the match. She used her kicks to great effect, even after Jordan had obliterated her hand on the ring post, as she used her legs to keep the distance while also having enough strength to get a grip for a German Suplex. Whatever strength she had in her arms was what put an end to things as she landed a nasty Spinning Back Fist for the knockout victory, keeping her undefeated in Underground matches, and she got to celebrate with her dad afterwards. However, she did have enough time to basically twerk over the top of Jordan's lifeless body, which was very funny.
These Underground matches never usually outstay their welcome, given the stipulation. It's a sprint to the finish line, and this was a very fun sprint. I don't know where both women go from here in terms of their rivalry, but what I do know is that this performance should have them both in the minds of NXT officials heading into Stand and Deliver.
Written by Sam Palmer
Hated: No Good Winner Between Jaida Parker, Blake Monroe
This may sound strange to say, but there was no good winner tonight between Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe, in my humble opinion. Yes, Monroe should have won this match, because honestly, she really shouldn't even be hanging around "NXT" anymore, but Parker is just so unbelievably over with the Performance Center crowd that I don't really know if having her lose here was the right choice. I've felt this way since Parker and Monroe started their feud on "NXT" programming, and now, I just really hope it's over. Thankfully, a street fight victory by the "Woman From Hell" seems pretty definitive, but this is WWE, I guess.
While I surprisingly really loved the Women's North American Championship match pitting Izzi Dame against Tatum Paxley, where Paxley emerged as champion, this match between Parker and Monroe could have used the championship if WWE really wanted to put Monroe over a fan-favorite and really make it mean something. While I'm glad that title seems to be back on track following the botch that saw Monroe lose it in the first place, "The Glamour" could have used it over recent weeks, especially as she's nowhere near the NXT Women's Championship picture right now. This entire thing with Parker has just felt like filler.
That being said, with less than a month to go until Stand & Deliver, Monroe's position in "NXT" is extremely odd, and I have no idea where she goes from here. Parker, at least, can go anywhere at this point, as I doubt one loss to Monroe is going to dim her shine in the eyes of fans. The street fight tonight was a solid bout, no real complaints there, and it was a fun way to kick off the show, but it just left me wondering what we actually accomplished here with a Parker versus Monroe feud.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: NXT Parking Lot Brawl Comes Through For Tony D'Angelo, Dion Lennox
I have to admit, Tony D'Angelo's return to "NXT" had me confused for a few months now, but tonight, he really proved something, despite how crap the story around that return may have been. D'Angelo initially came back and attacked the Iron Survivor winner, Je'Von Evans, at Deadline, and then, after a few more random attacks on other "NXT" stars, set his focus on DarkState.
D'Angelo blamed the faction for the breakup of "The Family," though D'Angelo's last match before his hiatus was a triple threat victory against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. All of that aside, his final target in DarkState after taking all the other members out was Dion Lennox, who has proved himself to be the faction's leader in recent months, and their match, and the brawl before it, was a highlight of Vengeance Day, a definition of the word "vengeance" on D'Angelo's part, if you will.
On the pre-show, Lennox called out D'Angelo and said he'd be waiting for him in the parking lot. Usually, a WWE Performance Center parking lot brawl is cheesy, but tonight, it worked extremely well for them, despite Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker's street fight right before this actual pre-match street fight. Lennox was indeed waiting for D'Angelo to pull up, and when he did, it was on sight. The men had a wild brawl, which included D'Angelo slamming Lennox onto the hood of a car, and finding a random keg in the parking lot that he sent crashing through the windshield while trying to target the DarkState member.
The pair brawled for just the right amount of time, both in the parking lot, then through the backstage portion of the Performance Center. Of course, the rest of DarkState got involved, but they were fought off by OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. After a referee kept calling for D'Angelo and Lennox to get in the ring, they crashed through the wall of the balcony at ringside, and the match officially got underway.
The match was just as good as the brawl, with Lennox pulling out an impressive spot when he suplexed D'Angelo from the ring barricade through the commentary desk. The former "Don of 'NXT'" got the victory, as he should have here, and did so off a beautiful Dead to Rights, which looked like a powerbomb/chokeslam combo tonight, somehow.
While I didn't love the thought of this match going in tonight, it was completely saved by the pre-match brawl and Lennox meeting D'Angelo outside to kick things off. I'm glad D'Angelo got the win here, and I'm sure we'll hear on Tuesday what the second reason for coming back to "NXT" was now that he's put DarkState down.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: An Underwhelming Main Event
I think that the Joe Hendrys of the world serve a purpose, a purpose that is completely undercut when they become a main event champion. Hendry is not some dastardly heel, like MJF, who needs the validation of past world title reigns to make his threats mean something. Hendry has such impassioned, cult-like support from his fans, that he could've never won a single world title, and he probably never should've.
By being both TNA and NXT Champion, Hendry has become the dog who caught the car. Before his TNA World Title reign, he was a viral sensation, and a solid hand in the ring. He's not the most exciting wrestler in the world, but he has solid fundamentals. He is just competent enough that imagining a world title reign was easy, and that made him a pretty bulletproof challenger.
But as a champion...
His TNA World Title matches were...fine. His current matches as NXT Champion have been...fine. Again, there's nothing wrong with Hendry, there's just something underwhelming in the realities of him as champion. He's such a non-entity, that the main event was essentially focused on Ricky Saints and Ethan Page.
If Hendry had never won the title, every challenge would have that electricity of being "the one," the night where he could possibly, finally achieve the dream of him and his fans, but alas, he has been exposed as kind of bland. He has spent so long marketing himself as a dreamer, that I'm not sure he knows how to pivot to triumph. He's too humble to be a champion, and too driven to be a nobody. And since he is neither hot nor cold, I spit this lukewarm match out of my mouth.
Written by Ross Berman.