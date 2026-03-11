Undertaker Calls Infamous WWE Match A 'Catastrophe'

The Undertaker, Kane, and D-Generation X's Shawn Michaels and Triple H were staples of the Attitude Era, despite Michaels retiring in 2010, he returned for one night as DX faced The Brothers of Destruction in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, as most fans know, the match ended up being awful, leading to several botches, and all the veterans involved writing the match off.

During a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" podcast, 'Taker had Michael "P.S." Hayes on and addressed the ill-fated 2018 Crown Jewel bout.

"I knew, like, physically I wasn't where I should be," Undertaker admitted. "We'll forget about Saudi and that... Catastrophe."

Despite swearing off the match today, Undertaker claimed it was a very serious deal the night of the match.

"Now, it's like, I wanna laugh. I need to laugh about something. Who has on their bingo card that Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, and Undertaker have a complete bomb of a match? Everything that could go wrong was gonna go wrong in that match, and it did," Undertaker exclaimed.

"Personally, I was like 'Chasing the Dragon,' I was looking for that one match to hang my hat on and said, 'That's it, bang!' Like Shawn had," the Undertaker recalled. "Shawn had the perfect two, you know, those last two matches we had [at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26]."

Undertaker finally hung up his gloves for good, following a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

