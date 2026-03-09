Cody Rhodes: Generation Clash Between New & Old WWE Stars Will Fuel Unreal For Years

Cody Rhodes has spoken glowingly about WWE's up-and-coming stars and discussed the real competitive spirit between the younger and older wrestlers in the promotion.

Rhodes has previously named a few young stars who he feels could be the future of WWE, and pointed out how there's a churn happening, with the retirements of the likes of John Cena and AJ Styles. He recently spoke on "Under the Hood with J-Hood," where he said how there's a real-life tussle behind the scenes between the young and experienced stars that could give WWE plenty of material for its "Unreal" series for years.

"There's a reload that's happening. Freshmen who are joining the varsity team, and that makes the best TV 'cause I'm not budging; Roman's not budging; Punk is not budging, and that's what makes for really competitive — the real side of the entertainment industry. Unreal is going to be loaded for the next few years because that's what it is, and that's the clash that makes our business great," he said.

Rhodes, who describes himself as the "QB1" of WWE, has expressed his desire to leave WWE in a better place than he joined it by helping the young stars of the promotion.

"I had set a goal for myself a long time ago about being the one who could do the most for my generation, and I don't think I'm done there. I know what I have on paper and what I've already done, but I think there's a lot more that I can perhaps assuage and move and hope for and, you know, follow in the footsteps of some real greats who have helped lead here as a talent or as someone on the other side of the fence," added Rhodes.

"The American Nightmare" named the likes of Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Kit Williams, and Ethan Page as a few stars he believes have a bright future.