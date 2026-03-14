WWE Star Penta Explains How He Set Himself Apart From Other Luchadores

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta might be a unique face and brand in the USA, but the mask he wears has a legacy that originally began with the veteran Luchadore Octagón. While his face paint, skull motifs, and goofy antics might put him in the same category as La Parka, Penta purposefully sets himself apart from other Luchadores and the man who originally carried the Pentagón mantle.

"I switched the name ... the Dark Dragon to Pentagón Jr., so you know in Mexico, years ago, there existed other Pentagons. So, in my mind was: Okay, I need [to] do something different," Penta explained during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." This led to experimentation, with Penta trying out different combinations of in-ring moves, makeup, and gear before settling on what he dons today.

"And now, look, everyone knows who is Penta!" he exclaimed. "In my mind, [it] always was: Okay, we have like three million Luchadores in Mexico, right, okay? ... How can [I] be different to [three] million Luchadores?" Penta then claimed that everything he does in the ring and beforehand is all organic to him, and simply being himself under the mask is how he realized what would work for his character.

"When I started doing different things, everything in my life started changing," he added. "Because now, I am the difference for three million Luchadores around the world!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.