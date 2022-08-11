AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
Now, however, with his rivalry against the House of Black firmly in the rearview mirror, Penta has seemingly reverted back to his old self.
The Return Of Cero Miedo
On last night's "AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake" special episode, the veteran Mexican wrestler was not only back in his Penta El Cero Miedo gear, but he actually brought back his uplifting, babyface persona. Fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis showed their approval with a loud "Cero Miedo" chant when Penta, his brother Rey Fenix Jr., and their faithful accomplice, Alex Abrahantes, performed their signature pose ahead of The Lucha Brothers' tornado tag match against Andrade El Idolo and Rush.
Despite the loss to El Idolo and Rush, The Lucha Brothers have a shot at creating history in the coming weeks. Penta, Fenix Jr. and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, collectively known as Death Triangle, will be part of the upcoming AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, wrestling Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in a first-round match. The winners of that bout will face either The Young Bucks and their mystery partner (possibly a returning Kenny Omega) or El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in the next round of the tourney. With the House of Black listed in the other end of the bracket, a potential Death Triangle vs. House of Black grudge match is potentially in the offing for the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be crowned.