AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look

On last night's "AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake" special episode, the veteran Mexican wrestler was not only back in his Penta El Cero Miedo gear, but he actually brought back his uplifting, babyface persona. Fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis showed their approval with a loud "Cero Miedo" chant when Penta, his brother Rey Fenix Jr., and their faithful accomplice, Alex Abrahantes, performed their signature pose ahead of The Lucha Brothers' tornado tag match against Andrade El Idolo and Rush.

Despite the loss to El Idolo and Rush, The Lucha Brothers have a shot at creating history in the coming weeks. Penta, Fenix Jr. and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, collectively known as Death Triangle, will be part of the upcoming AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, wrestling Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in a first-round match. The winners of that bout will face either The Young Bucks and their mystery partner (possibly a returning Kenny Omega) or El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee in the next round of the tourney. With the House of Black listed in the other end of the bracket, a potential Death Triangle vs. House of Black grudge match is potentially in the offing for the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be crowned.