Aleister Black Explains How He Reunited With Zelina In WWE

After years with AEW, Aleister Black made his return to WWE during the April 25, 2025 episode of "SmackDown," attacking The Miz with his Blass Mass finisher. Since then, Black has also been paired with his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, unifying their relationship and their wrestling characters.

During an interview with Rob Pasbani of "The Stunner," Black was asked when the idea for them to team up came into fruition, considering he originally claimed he and Zelina weren't looking to become an onscreen pair. The wrestler revealed that, prior to his WWE departure in 2021, WWE had been planning on putting the two of them together on TV, going as far as to film a series of vignettes as a test.

"They wanted to see it," he said. "We came up with some suggestions, we did some takes, and they really liked it."

After Black made his WWE return last year, the creative department eventually brought up the idea of putting them together once again. "Then they presented it back to me and they asked me for some ideas and we kind of started mixing some stuff in," he recalled, noting that the idea came at a good time of his run and allowed him to explore another aspect of his character. "My wife has been a manager and a wrestler, but she has never been a manager [and] wrestler within this type of setting," Black added. "For her, there are a lot of windows and rooms to venture out and test some grounds. It is a different and exciting thing for both of us."