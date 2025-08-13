Aleister Black Talks WWE Release & Return, Reveals Biggest Difference In The Company

WWE's Aleister Black has pointed out the major difference in the promotion since his return earlier this year.

Black recently discussed on "The Ringer Wrestling Show" about his return to WWE in April and how it was a special day as his wife and fellow WWE star Zelina Vega also won a title that day.

"It was one of those surreal moments, because I wanted to come back for a while, and it was in the works for a minute. And to come back the way that I was allowed to come back, and then the same day my wife — after like being in a company for seven years — getting her first singles title on that same night, was absolutely great," he said.

The WWE star also contrasted the major difference in WWE that he has noticed following his return, which is Triple H's management style. Black stated that he always had a good rapport with the WWE CCO, going back to his days in "WWE NXT," explaining the major differences in how Triple H manages WWE behind the scenes to Vince McMahon.

"Vince is no longer with us in terms of like heading the company [which is the major difference]. Triple H, obviously, different atmosphere, different approach, very professional, but in a way that there's a lot better, in my opinion, engagement with the office. And I've always had a good relationship with Hunter. I feel like I'm able to always kind of express how I feel with certain things or like he will listen to me. He'll always have great ideas for me. And you know, I'll present them with one thing. I've been doing that since NXT," added Black. "He sees what I'm trying to do, and then will make it work even better. So you know, like, that for me is the biggest difference the first night I came back."

Black caveated that it wasn't bad during his first run in WWE, but said that there was an underlying tension, which he feels doesn't exist under Triple H.