Aleister Black fell short last night in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which was won by Otis. Prior to the show, he spoke with The New York Post where he explained why he did not want his wife, Zelina Vega, as his manager and evaluated how WWE has brought his character along.

"I have no interest in having my wife as my manager and I don't think she has to because it would be kind of cliché," Black explained. "It's almost in the line of expectations where it's like, oh of course you're going to put them together, and I don't want that. I don't think that I necessarily need my wife or my wife needs me on screen because clearly my wife is doing a phenomenal job. She's basically been the head of Raw for the last two, three weeks."

Black, who is clearly proud of what his wife has accomplished, wants to make it on his own. The former NXT Champion defeated Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 and has his sights on becoming a top superstar in WWE.

"I'd like to carve out my own path, which I've been doing very well for the last couple of weeks. Maybe in the future, you know, if they come up with something good and something we would both agree on, who knows. I'll never say never, but as I'm looking at it right now, no."

WWE has been careful with Black's character, pushing him with a slow deliberate build. When asked if he has liked how he has not been rushed, Black admitted that it can be frustrating at times.

"Yeah, I do. It sometimes goes hand in hand with a little bit of frustration because sometimes you want to go faster than what they're allowing you to. But it has made sure that the audience has got really familiar with Aleister Black."

You can read the complete interview, where Black also talks about being an atheist and his reaction on WWE releases at this link.