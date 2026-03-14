WWE's LA Knight Believes Not Having A Mentor May Have Set Him Back In Pro Wrestling

Since joining WWE in 2021, LA Knight has been on a slow but steady rise through the company, but his journey through the industry stretches back more than 20 years. According to Knight, he had to figure out his own way, as he said during an interview with "The Coach's Corner" that he's never had any specific person around to guide him through the business.

"What's that?" Knight said with a laugh after being asked to identify his mentor. "I don't know. I never had one. I had trainers, if that's what we're asking, but I think that's different than what I've come to understand as a mentor."

After getting his start on the independents, Knight had a brief WWE run that ended with his release in 2014. He headed to TNA after that, eventually capturing the top title there before moving on to NWA and eventually his WWE return.

Knight reiterated that he's never had anyone take him under their wing, so instead, pro wrestling has been a "very independent venture" for the WWE star. In some ways, Knight believes that may have set him back.

"Maybe that's why it took me as long as it did, possibly. I don't know," Knight mused.

With WWE WrestleMania 42 approaching in a matter of weeks, it remains unclear what (if anything) Knight will be doing on the show. The wrestler said as much in the same interview, with Knight claiming that he wasn't made aware of any specific plans WWE might have for him at the big event. Knight continues appearing on TV, however, including his participation in the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match and his involvement in The Vision's storyline following the last PLE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Coach's Corner" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.