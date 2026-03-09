LA Knight On WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans: 'I Know About As Much As You Know'

With most of the WrestleMania 42 card seemingly in flux, many have been left wondering what will be the fate of several wrestlers when it comes to the "Showcase of the Immortals." Among the most popular wrestlers fans are speculatin about is LA Knight, who has no clear direction after coming up short in the Men's Elimination Chamber and having issues with The Vision over the last several months.

In an appearance on "The Coach's Corner," Knight was asked if he could give any details regarding his WrestleMania plans. He revealed there was no reason to worry about any details, because Knight himself is currently unaware of what he'll be doing at WrestleMania himself.

"I know about as much as you do," Knight said. "And people find that hard to believe, but in all honesty, that's just wrestling. You know, when I came up in wrestling, I'd say most of the times I was going to a show, I'd never even met my opponent before. So I'm meeting him 2 or 3 hours before showtime before we, you know, learn anything. With that being the case, I don't know a lot. I'd like to know more.

"But all I know is its going to be, of course, as it always is, it's going to be a gigantic week. It's going to be a gigantic success. You're talking about people coming from all corners of the world to Las Vegas for, you know, essentially what's our big bash, our kind of send off party for the year, where things come to an end and things kind of start blooming into the new. I'm just looking forward to that whole environment, and what that turns into in that whole week and weekend."

