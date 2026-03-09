Dana White: Conor McGregor Return To UFC 'Not Even Close'

Dana White offered an update on negotiations for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC.

McGregor had said ahead of the weekend that he was in negotiations either for the White House card or sometime in the summer.

But when the card was announced on Saturday he was nowhere to be seen, with the event instead headlined by Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship, and co-headlined by Ciryl Gane versus Alex Pereira for the Interim Heavyweight title.

Speaking after UFC 326, White offered no concrete update on McGregor when asked about the prospect of him facing new BMF Champion Charles Oliveira.

"We are definitely talking about it, obviously," White said. When asked if there was a timeline, he said, "We have no date for Conor right now, not even close."

McGregor had aired his frustrations during Chael Sonnen's "The Smash Cast" ahead of the weekend.

"I'm not gonna be too picky, I have to get back," he said, saying he had accepted multiple opponent proposals to that end. But no contract came, and he is just waiting. He said that he feels like fighters are being treated as cattle, and is just waiting to be wheeled out when they choose.

He had also asked what the UFC thinks he is worth if they are offering $15 million to Conor Benn for Zuffa Boxing, and rationalized that he would likely be put on a lower-level event in order to push ticket sales and double the "economic impact."