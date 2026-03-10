Match Spotlight: Hangman Adam Page Vs. Adam Cole, AEW Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution 2022, the third annual edition of the event, which has become known as one of the company's "big four" pay-per-views, was a memorable one that took place live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida in front of around 8,700 fans, a sold-out crowd. The show proved to be a big one for AEW, providing plenty of memorable moments and debuts that would help shape the course of the company for the next few years.

Revolution 2022 saw the debuts of both Swerve Strickland, who would go on to become the first Black AEW World Champion, and William Regal. Jon Moxley, who had just returned to AEW after confronting his demons, took on Bryan Danielson in a match that would begin to establish the Blackpool Combat Club, which also involved the debuting Regal. And, in perhaps the most memorable bout of the night, CM Punk took on MJF in a brutal, bloody dog collar match, where Punk emerged victorious after 26 minutes of hell.

A match that perhaps doesn't get enough credit looking back on the pay-per-view card is the main event between "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. Page was in the midst of his first run with the title, the championship he won after defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear the previous November. Page defeated Danielson twice, then won a defense against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch on an edition of "AEW Dynamite" the month before Revolution.

Following that defense, "Hangman" was confronted by Cole, who had been stacking victories to rise to the top of AEW's rankings, making him the next contender for the AEW World Championship. The match was made official the following week, and the pair were set to square off at Revolution.