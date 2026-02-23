Match Spotlight: CM Punk Vs. MJF, AEW Revolution 2022

For some matches, the action begins before the bell has even rung and this is a perfect example. Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" blares over the speakers in the arena only to be interrupted by MJF's royalty free theme that he still uses to this day as a way to get in Punk's head. However, MJF isn't the only one to play mind games with the entrances, and after weeks of begging for the CM Punk of old to show up at Revolution, that's exactly what he got. The white basketball shorts, the black jacket with the three X's on the back, and of course, the remixed version of the "Terminator" theme, or as anyone with common sense, a search engine, or ears would call it, "Miseria Cantare" by AFI, a song so good that the WWE 2K producers have included it in the upcoming Showcase Mode about Punk.

In the most complimentary way I can put it, this match is ugly. There is an unrivaled sense of anticipation heading into this match and by the end of it you're almost begging these two men to stop because they've gone so far past the point of no return that you start to feel uncomfortable. Punk begins proceedings by toying with his food, playing with the fact that he is in one of his comfort zones from his past while MJF is left wondering just what has he actually gotten himself into. Naturally, when the tide turns in MJF's favor and he busts Punk open and leaves him with a fresh set of chain-like tattoos on his back, he asks for a f****** microphone to rub in his work even further.

As the match goes on, the blood loss on Punk's side means that he can't really get any sort of momentum behind him, but can use his experience to work down a body part that will aid him later on. In this case, Punk targets MJF's hand so that any sort of hold or lift feels painful which will create some breathing room, and even some counters as he lands a nasty Tombstone on the apron after MJF couldn't hit the move himself because his fingers were in agony. When the blood starts flowing for MJF, the fans come alive at the sight of the heel getting what has been coming to him, but all of this is for nothing when Punk wraps the chain around his knee and crashes into the steel steps trying to take MJF's head off.

The closing stretch sees the thumbtacks introduced, even more blood, and when MJF knows his bag of tricks is empty, he calls for Wardlow and the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The only problem is that Wardlow has already decided where his loyalties lie. Wardlow can't find the ring which allow Punk to hit the GTS into the tacks, and Wardlow leaves the ring for Punk to deliver the finishing blow which mercifully puts MJF down for the three count.