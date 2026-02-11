Bully Ray Explains Why Finn Balor Should Beat CM Punk At WWE Elimination Chamber

After coming up just a bit short in Belfast, Northern Ireland a few weeks ago, Finn Balor has talked himself into another shot at WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, this time in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois at Elimination Chamber. Alas, many see Punk beating Balor in that match as a foregone conclusion, as a match between Punk and Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title was all but set in stone a week earlier, after Reigns declared he'd use his Royal Rumble victory to challenge Punk.

On Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray conceded that Punk beating Balor was the more likely outcome for Elimination Chamber given the already announced Punk vs. Reigns match. But that didn't stop the two time Hall of Famer from suggesting that Balor should beat Punk at Elimination Chamber in order to shock fans and get people guessing.

"All of a sudden, the WrestleMania main event that everybody is talking about is no more, boom, after the 1-2-3," Bully said. "All of a sudden, the match becomes Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns, until CM Punk gets a rematch before WrestleMania and gets his championship back. You want to talk about keeping people on their toes? You want to talk about doing some different s**t? It goes completely against the 101 and playing it safe theory. But man oh man am I tired of playing it safe.

"Now, it's not my gazillion dollars. I get it. But there's calculated risk in this business. I think you would...I think people would be so interested, so intrigued by CM Punk losing in Chicago to Finn Balor, and now, all of a sudden, it's Balor vs. Roman. And now, Punk talks his way back into the rematch, just like Finn talked his way into the match? And right before WrestleMania, the original main event of Punk vs. Roman is back on? I don't know man, but that sounds interesting to me."

