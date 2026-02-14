AEW's MJF On 'Piece Of S***' CM Punk: 'I Wouldn't P*** On Him If He Was On Fire'
The feud between MJF and CM Punk is considered by many to be one of, if not the best feuds in the history of AEW. The two men cut a series of now iconic promos on each other, wrestled in two of the most memorable matches in AEW's short history, and created a story that is still celebrated by fans of All Elite Wrestling to this day.
At its core, the feud was built on MJF feeling abandoned by Punk as the "Second City Saint" was one of MJF's favorites growing up, but Punk walked away from wrestling at a time where MJF needed someone to look up to. The current AEW World Champion was asked about the feud during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet, and it's safe to say that there is no love lost on MJF's side. "I loved CM Punk growing up and now if he was dying in front of me, I'd do nothing but laugh...Don't get me wrong, I like CM Punk matches too, I just think he's a piece of s***."
Despite how he feels about Punk as a person, MJF does have a level of respect for him in the ring, which he explained by stating that being in the ring with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion taught him some very important things. "I also won't sit here and I lie to you and tell you I didn't learn so much through my hatred of that man. I learned the difference between good and great. That's what I learned. Now, do I like him? Again, I'll reiterate, no. I wouldn't p*** on him if he was on fire to put that fire out, but I'm not going to sit here and pretend I didn't learn from him."
MJF Questions Some Things That CM Punk Has Said
During CM Punk's time with AEW, he took a lot of shots at WWE. His first promo in AEW touched on how WWE made him sick and he needed to get better, that he left professional wrestling when he left Ring of Honor in 2005, and even during his feud with MJF he made fun of WrestleMania for being a "Buy one get one free extravaganza." A lot of Punk's promos from his AEW run have been clipped and shared across social media by fans who believe him to be something of hypocrite, but does MJF think Punk is a hypocrite?
"I hope he's able to enjoy what he's accomplishing over there. I have no idea because the things that he said in my company do go against the things that he's saying now. Some people might say that's hypocritical, that's not my place. All I know is since I've jumped into pro wrestling, I've been saying the same thing since the jump. My tune has not changed. I'm Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I'm better than you and you know it."
The feud between Punk and MJF was set to continue after the AEW All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, where Punk regained the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the now infamous "Brawl Out" incident between Punk and The Elite changed all of that as Punk would get himself suspended while also being injured in the match with Moxley. MJF would end up dethroning Moxley for the title at that year's Full Gear pay-per-view in November, kickstarting his now record-setting first reign as the AEW World Champion which he is looking to surpass with his current reign.
