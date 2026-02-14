AEW's MJF On 'Piece Of S***' CM Punk: 'I Wouldn't P*** On Him If He Was On Fire'

The feud between MJF and CM Punk is considered by many to be one of, if not the best feuds in the history of AEW. The two men cut a series of now iconic promos on each other, wrestled in two of the most memorable matches in AEW's short history, and created a story that is still celebrated by fans of All Elite Wrestling to this day.

At its core, the feud was built on MJF feeling abandoned by Punk as the "Second City Saint" was one of MJF's favorites growing up, but Punk walked away from wrestling at a time where MJF needed someone to look up to. The current AEW World Champion was asked about the feud during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet, and it's safe to say that there is no love lost on MJF's side. "I loved CM Punk growing up and now if he was dying in front of me, I'd do nothing but laugh...Don't get me wrong, I like CM Punk matches too, I just think he's a piece of s***."

Despite how he feels about Punk as a person, MJF does have a level of respect for him in the ring, which he explained by stating that being in the ring with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion taught him some very important things. "I also won't sit here and I lie to you and tell you I didn't learn so much through my hatred of that man. I learned the difference between good and great. That's what I learned. Now, do I like him? Again, I'll reiterate, no. I wouldn't p*** on him if he was on fire to put that fire out, but I'm not going to sit here and pretend I didn't learn from him."