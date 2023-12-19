AEW Star MJF Shares Thoughts On Former Rival CM Punk Joining WWE

Even though they are now in separate promotions, WWE's CM Punk and AEW World Champion MJF will always be connected due to their feud in AEW from late 2021 to early 2022. The program, which culminated in a violent dog collar match that Punk won at AEW Revolution, is seen by many to be one of the greatest rivalries in AEW history, with MJF even believing it's the best feud of the modern era. It also is a feud that had no definitive winner, with injuries and Punk's firing from AEW ultimately preventing the duo from having their rubber match.

During an interview with "SI Media," MJF was asked about the turn of events that led Punk back to WWE, and whether the AEW World Champion feels sad that things ultimately didn't work out between Punk and AEW. And at least publicly, MJF seems to hold no ill regarding how things turned out, comparing Punk's AEW departure and WWE return to what fans see in sports.

"I was happy for him," MJF said. "Listen, if he's happy, I'm happy. I think he's a hell of a talent. At the end of the day, it's a business. For some reason, with wrestling, it's looked at differently than any other sport...I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That's just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. I just hope he's happy. I wish him the best of luck."

