MJF Lists CM Punk Gimmick Bout As One Of His Favorite Matches Ever

A handful of stars have had a stellar year in AEW, but perhaps none more significant than Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF for short. This time last year, the brash, cocky loudmouth was involved in a featured angle with Chris Jericho while simultaneously en route to a singles match at AEW Full Gear against Darby Allin. Though the night's first match, it was highly praised for its exceptional storytelling, technical wrestling, and pacing throughout the bout. Those working in the pro wrestling industry and the internet wrestling community aren't the only ones who regard the match in an esteemed light — MJF took to Twitter recently and named his match with Darby and one other as his favorite of all time.

The other choice was part of the epic feud he was in against former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The two men traded verbal shots for weeks and competed in a trios tag match against one another, but only twice did they go against each other one-on-one. Friedman emerged the winner in their first official bout, but the rematch — the match Friedman recognizes as one of his two favorites — was a bloody dog collar match at AEW Revolution. The story that played out saw Friedman's former bodyguard, Wardlow, finally stand up for himself and sabotage MJF's plan to pull out the assisted victory with the "Dynamite" diamond ring, ultimately leading to his defeat.

In the current state of AEW, Friedman is featured as a top star biding his time until he decides to cash in his giant casino ladder match chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship currently held by Jon Moxley. It appeared that his pursuit of the World Title was again going to pit him against CM Punk until Punk was reportedly suspended for the post-All Out backstage brawl.