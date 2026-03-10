Backstage Details On AEW's New International Streaming Platform

More details have emerged regarding AEW's new streaming platform, including the regions that won't be able to access it and the cost to subscribe to it.

AEW announced MyAEW, on March 9, which will stream "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," and pay-per-views in some international markets, and also includes a Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel that will air previous AEW shows around the clock. As per "Fightful Select," AEW sources indicate that the platform is a way to expand its international base and will not impact the existing deal with HBO Max, while AEW fans can also continue to view AEW on TrillerTV's AEW Plus platform.

"Post Wrestling" has given a breakdown of the regions that will have access to the various features in the MyAEW platform. The FAST channel will be available in all regions aside from Canada and Mexico. Pay-per-views will be available everywhere except the US, Mexico, and India, while the weekly shows will not be available in those three regions or in Canada.

AEW currently has three plans on offer for MyAEW, beginning with a $7.99 monthly option that allows viewers to watch AEW's FAST Channel, AEW podcasts, live streams of its weekly shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," as well as Ring of Honor HonorClub TV, one Ring of Honor pay-per-view, and AEW's TV archive. The second option costs $19.99 per month and includes an AEW pay-per-view every month in addition to everything in the $7.99 plan. The final plan costs $119.99 per year and allows fans to watch everything included in the other plans, along with all AEW pay-per-views for the year.