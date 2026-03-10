WWE's AJ Styles Doesn't Know If He'll Get 'The Itch' To Return For Another Match

Recently-retired WWE star AJ Styles has discussed his retirement and if he may desire to get back in the ring again.

Styles said goodbye to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble, where he lost his last match against Gunther. While speaking on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles was asked if he may have the itch to return to the ring once again.

"I don't know [if he may want to retire again]. I mean, it's hard to know something like that because there's always that fear of not being you. And that's what I feared the most. And I would imagine that's what most guys who've done well in their career fear the most, is like, I just don't want to embarrass myself. You know, I want to be that same guy that they remember. And everybody thinks they're going to get that guy. It's just not going to happen. It's not going to be the match that you think you're going to get. It's just not there. It's not the same anymore," he said.

"The Phenomenal One," who said he retired before embarrassing himself, added that he didn't want to be a pale imitation of himself in the ring. He's proud that he could pull off some impressive moves even in his final match against Gunther, and is happy he went out on a high.

"I think I do what I can in the ring that I knew that I could do perfect. I mean, I hit a 450 in my last match. Doesn't that mean anything to anybody? And it was pretty freaking clean — and I'm 48. I'm okay with that. I'm okay with that being the last thing that you remember, like, this freaking guy was still hitting some crazy moves," said Styles.

While Styles has firmly set his mind on retirement, WWE legend Bully Ray isn't convinced that the match against Gunther will be the last time fans see Styles don his wrestling boots, as he believes the former champion still has more matches in him.