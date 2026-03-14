WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam 'Felt Like Superman' After World Title Win Against John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has recalled his iconic match with John Cena, and what it felt like to defeat him.

The crowning moment of RVD's WWE career came when he beat Cena at ECW's One Night Stand pay-per-view, with RVD stating to "Monopoly Events" that he felt invincible entering the arena.

"I felt like Superman. I felt completely invincible walking out there because I knew that was my house, those are my people, and this was my match. So, I couldn't have felt better, you know, like confidence through the roof. The normal pressure that I had before a match of not wanting to screw up, you know, I put myself at high risk situations and to fail something like that would just be the worst thing in the world to me," he said. "The match was great and the people were beyond great. I knew that they were going to be all for me and against him, but I couldn't have predicted that they were going to be that extreme. That was a whole new level that no one had seen before."

RVD was told in the interview that the ECW event was Timothee Chalamet's favorite pay-per-view in pro wrestling, which the actor had spoken about in detail while speaking with Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer was pleased to hear that Chalamet loved the show, stating that there are a lot of wrestling fans in other forms of entertainment too.

"That sounds pretty good. And there's a lot of wrestling fans everywhere, you know what I mean? And when you're on TV, you never know who's watching you. So, it's great to, you know, like I knew at that moment, after the match when I had the championship, I knew I was on top of the world and I knew moving forward, everything was going to be better," he added.

RVD said the match with Cena was the high point of ECW's return, pointing out that it all went downhill after that with regard to the show.