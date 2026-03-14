AJ Styles Reflects On WWE Rivalry With Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's storied rivalry stretches across more than a decade, having initially feuded in NJPW before locking up in WWE. This past January, both men battled against each other for the last time at Saturday Night's Main Event, as Styles officially retired from professional wrestling a week later at the Royal Rumble. However, the final clash between both stars was one of their best, and according to Styles, it's the quality of match they should've had eight years ago.

Styles and Nakamura's first singles match together in WWE was at WrestleMania 34, a contest that famously underdelivered, and during a recent appearance on "The Phenomenally Retro," the 48-year-old claimed that the fan expectations were too unrealistic going in, but is proud of his most recent bout with "The King Of Strong Style."

"The match with Shinsuke was really good, and it was the match we probably should have had at WrestleMania, but everybody, their expectations at WrestleMania were way too high. And we thought we had to find a way to get to that expectations rather than doing what we knew would work and that's what we did at Saturday Night's Main Event."

Styles continued by reflecting on his time competing in Japan, stating that the country's fans are unlike anywhere else because of their appreciation for the sport and its wrestlers.

"I'm convinced too that Japanese fans will make every match great. They're just so amazing as far as being fans and so respectful ... they inspire you to be better because they appreciate what you're doing in that ring. They appreciate the athletes."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.