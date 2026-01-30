Match Spotlight: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10

To put it simply, this match is as good as everyone says it is. We touched on it when we gave our picks for the best matches of AJ Styles' career, but its on this particular rewatch where it becomes clear how special this match truly is. There is something magical about this time period for New Japan Pro Wrestling. There's an electricity in the air, you can understand why NJPW was as critically acclaimed as it was during this time because after watching the entrances you'll sit there like "I'm going to have this NJPWWorld subscription for a long time."

Going into Wrestle Kingdom 10, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had been purposely kept apart. Every time it looked like they were going to cross paths, life would take them in a different direction, but when they did eventually go face-to-face in the World Tag League tournament in November 2015, everyone knew that Styles vs. Nakamura was the match to make, and it was made official for the Tokyo Dome very soon after.

With the benefit of hindsight, this is a match that wraps up Styles' big NJPW singles match run up in a neat bow. For two years as the leader of Bullet Club (you were the leader AJ, stop saying you weren't), Styles would happily use every underhanded tactic he could to help him over the line. He was more than talented enough to put anyone away himself, but interference and distractions from his Bullet Club brothers, low blows and everything in between were utilized to help keep "The Phenomenal One" on top of the pile in NJPW. Styles even goes to the well of faking a back injury and causing a brief stoppage, only to hop up and dive on Nakamura to take control of the match.

However, that would ultimately be Styles' downfall. Faking a back injury worked in the short-term, but in the long-term Nakamura would target the back repeatedly, knowing that without any strength in his back, a Styles Clash would be difficult accomplish. Nakamura even broke up Styles' control segment with a Backbreaker, little details like that made this match work so well. Styles did hit a weakened Styles Clash as a way of countering a Triangle Choke, but when he had the chance to finally deliver the definitive blow, Styles wanted to hit an Avalanche Styles Clash from the top, only for his arrogance to get in the way and be hit with an Avalanche Michinoku Driver and two Bomayes which gave Nakamura the win.

A Tokyo Dome classic where both men were aiming for the head at all times. It was AJ Styles at his best. It was Shinsuke Nakamura at his best. It was the Tokyo Dome crowd at their best, everything just works. If you enjoyed any of their WWE work together, watch this and understand what a perfect match between Styles and Nakamura is supposed to look like.