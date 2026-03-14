Bruce Prichard Has No Regrets Over Infamous WWE Angle

While most agree that WWE did a really good job honoring Eddie Guerrero immediately after his passing, the promotion continues to receive criticism for its treatment of Guerrero in the months following his death. Perhaps no moment highlights this more than a promo segment between Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio from February 2006, where Orton told Mysterio that Guerrero wasn't in heaven, but was in hell. It's a line that has continued to draw ire over the years and is seen as a low point in WWE history.

Despite it's reputation, long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard is one of the few who has no regrets over how WWE handled the infamous angle. When asked about it by co-host Conrad Thompson on "Something to Wrestle," Prichard remained guilt free about the promo, a stark contrast from Orton, who has admitted he was uncomfortable with the line. The difference for Prichard was that Guerrero's family had cleared the line beforehand, and his belief that Guerrero himself would not only have approved of it, but would've loved it.

"I think everyone knew that we had the blessing of the family," Prichard said. "They had blessed it, they were good with it. I compare it to what was later done with CM Punk and Paul Bearer after Paul's untimely passing, was that Paul would've loved it.

"I think Eddie would've loved it to still be in storyline, to still be talked about, to still be the focal point. So there was some...look, Randy wasn't crazy about doing the 'Eddie's in hell.' But he got it. He knew Eddie. And [he] succumbed to the 'Alright, Eddie probably would love this.' I don't think Eddie would've hesitated."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription