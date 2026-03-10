Samoa Joe Says His AEW Return Will Come 'Sooner Than Later'

Samoa Joe has been away from AEW television due to an injury that he sustained whilst training. Early last month, there was no indication whether he'd be back any time soon per reports at the time, however, Joe himself has recently given an update on his road to recovery.

"We'll be back at AEW sooner than later," Joe proclaimed during a panel appearance with "Monopoly Events," while eluding to having a "few other things" he can't talk about coming up in his life and career outside of pro wrestling. He last wrestled on the January 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the week after he and The Opps lost their AEW World Trios Championship to Jet Set Rodeo.

The 46-year-old doesn't have any illusions about where he is with his career. In an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Joe admitted that his current deal with AEW is most likely his last pro wrestling contract. The former AEW World Champion expressed that he doesn't want to overstay his welcome in the industry, especially after a 25-year-long career. At the same time, Joe noted that there's also the reality of his body, and the toll it's taken over decades.

