Samoa Joe Suffered Training Injury, Not Medically Cleared Per AEW Dynamite Commentary

Former AEW World Champion, and recent AEW World Trios Champion, Samoa Joe is not medically cleared to compete and missed "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. According to Excalibur, on commentary during the opening match pitting Kenny Omega against Rocky Romero, Joe was injured while training.

Joe most recently scored a victory over "Speedball" Mike Bailey on the January 21 edition of "Dynamite." Prior to that, The Opps, Joe alongside Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, dropped the trios titles to Bailey, Kevin Knight, and "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Collision," as Hobbs had left the company following the show's taping. The men held the titles for 273 days.

He closed out 2025 without a singles title, as he was dethroned by MJF at Worlds End during a four-way match involving Page and Swerve Strickland. Joe's reign, his second with the title, ended at 35 days. In recent weeks, he had been trying to get back to the title in a crowded main event scene involving Page, Strickland, and Omega.