AEW's Samoa Joe Says Next Contract Is 'Most Likely' His Last, Won't Commit To Timeline
Retirements have been the talk of the town when it comes to professional wrestling over the last few years, especially in companies like WWE and AEW where the likes of Sting and Bryan Danielson have already hung up their boots, and both John Cena and AJ Styles aren't too far behind them. Another man who believes he is in the twilight of his career is Samoa Joe, who is still competing at the highest level as he will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW Men's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 18. Joe has already admitted publicly that once his current contract with AEW expires, he will likely call time on his career, and during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Joe was asked if that was still the plan.
"I'd say most likely, and honestly I think it's for a lot of reasons and I think most of them are responsible," Joe said. "Obviously, you know you never want to outstay your welcome in this industry and I've been fortunate that I've been able to be involved with it for over 25 years now....The other thing too is you know, I think many of us want to preserve what we can of our health for our latter years. So it is something that is probably the most likely scenario, but hey, it is an unusual world and unusual opportunities come up, so we'll see."
When asked if he was willing to share a specific date on when that retirement might be, Joe stated that he would rather do things in a more casual way. "It might be a surprise. It might just be one day I'm gone and leave it at that. I'm not as ceremonial as everybody else you know? I like disappearing into the sunset." Joe went on to explain that he has always had his sights set solely on the future of the business, and wouldn't want to stand in the way of a younger talent who wants to grow and improve just so he can have one last dance in the spotlight.
Will Samoa Joe Stick Around In Wrestling?
When wrestlers retire, they don't stray too far away from the business as there are a number of opportunities for performers to stay with major companies in both backstage and on-screen roles where they don't have to get physical. Joe has already tried his hand at commentary during his time recovering from injury while working for WWE, and when he was asked about potentially donning a headset once again, the former AEW World Champion admitted that he is open to any and all opportunities.
"Honestly, whatever role will have me. Like once again, I'm not worried about what it is I'll do, that's not an issue for me. I mean you plug me in wherever, I'll do whatever it takes to help us as much as we need to be helped in that area. But yeah I mean I think I definitely would live to have some involvement with the industry. I'd love to work with younger athletes and help them develop and become better, obviously if they choose to want to work with me, but yeah I mean that's really it."
Joe rounded off by saying that he wants to help younger talent become stronger and stronger so that the fans can benefit in the long run, and that the legacy he wants to leave behind is that if he manages to help around ten wrestlers become better because they worked with him, then he will be very happy with himself.
Please credit "SHAK Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.