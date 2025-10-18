AEW's Samoa Joe Says Next Contract Is 'Most Likely' His Last, Won't Commit To Timeline

Retirements have been the talk of the town when it comes to professional wrestling over the last few years, especially in companies like WWE and AEW where the likes of Sting and Bryan Danielson have already hung up their boots, and both John Cena and AJ Styles aren't too far behind them. Another man who believes he is in the twilight of his career is Samoa Joe, who is still competing at the highest level as he will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW Men's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 18. Joe has already admitted publicly that once his current contract with AEW expires, he will likely call time on his career, and during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Joe was asked if that was still the plan.

"I'd say most likely, and honestly I think it's for a lot of reasons and I think most of them are responsible," Joe said. "Obviously, you know you never want to outstay your welcome in this industry and I've been fortunate that I've been able to be involved with it for over 25 years now....The other thing too is you know, I think many of us want to preserve what we can of our health for our latter years. So it is something that is probably the most likely scenario, but hey, it is an unusual world and unusual opportunities come up, so we'll see."

When asked if he was willing to share a specific date on when that retirement might be, Joe stated that he would rather do things in a more casual way. "It might be a surprise. It might just be one day I'm gone and leave it at that. I'm not as ceremonial as everybody else you know? I like disappearing into the sunset." Joe went on to explain that he has always had his sights set solely on the future of the business, and wouldn't want to stand in the way of a younger talent who wants to grow and improve just so he can have one last dance in the spotlight.