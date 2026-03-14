WWE Star Chelsea Green Comments On Absence Of Piper Niven

Last year, WWE star Piper Niven suffered a serious neck injury that's kept her out of action since September. The injury is said to be so severe that there's a chance she may never return to the ring, though Niven recently offered a hopeful update on her condition, indicating that it is still possible. Chelsea Green is a close friend of Niven's, both onscreen and off in WWE, and Green shared her thoughts on Niven's absence during a recent interview with "The Ghost of Hollywood."

"We obviously – Alba [Fyre] and I – are missing Piper so much," Green said. "I feel like she's a connective tissue between all of us. She's such a mother figure, but also so fun and playful, and she's so easy-going. So we really, really miss her, but she's at home, she's resting with her husband and her dogs and her cats, and I feel like when she comes back, she's not only gonna be healed physically but also emotionally and mentally."

Green pointed out how taxing professional wrestling can be on the mind and body, and shared her belief that Niven has poured her heart and soul into the industry, which doesn't come without a cost. As unfortunate as the injury may be, Green believes that Niven will benefit from having a break, as she hadn't really slowed down for quite some time. Based on her words, Green seems confident that Niven will return to pro wrestling in some form.

With Niven out, Green has been joined by Fyre as the latest member of the "Secret Hervice," as Green calls her group. The wrestler stated that she, Fyre, and Niven all have shared history that goes back to their time working in Japan a decade ago, which Green said makes their current working environment better than she thought possible.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ghost of Hollywood" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.