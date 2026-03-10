WWE Officials Reportedly Felt WrestleMania 42 Card Was 'Too Predictable'

In the last two weeks, there's been four title changes on WWE's main roster, with Cody Rhodes defeating Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" being the biggest surprise. Since it was reported that ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 were down in comparison to last year's event, plans for the show were said to be "up in the air," causing multiple storylines to be re-written in the last few weeks. However, according to Dave Meltzer during the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the reasoning behind the recent changes in the lead up to WrestleMania, specifically the decision to make Rhodes champion again, is due to the company believing the card was too predictable.

"They thought it was too predictable and then they kept changing their mind," he explained. "When you have very reactive, changing booking and you're listening to too many people, your stuff is not going to make sense in the long run ... by listening and worrying about too much stuff and wanting to fool people, what you do is you take the most logical thing and you throw it out the window because people will figure out the most logical thing and that's one of the big problems right now is it's too predictable."

Meltzer also mentioned that fans should have an idea of eight or more matches on the card by now, but WWE chose to alter plans for WrestleMania to intentionally keep its audience uncertain about the match lineup. "They had the whole card, but guess what? Too many people figured it out so they figured they gotta change it. That's the problem. You want the problem? That's the problem."

