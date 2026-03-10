Kevin Nash On CM Punk's WWE Raw Line: 'If Death Is Funny, May It Be On Your Doorstep'

Arguably the most heated rivalry going into WrestleMania today is the feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. So far, both men have been able to draw from their real-life animosity in the past and use it to further their storyline, but things reached a boiling point last week on "WWE Raw" when Punk said to Reigns, "I'm going to bury you next to your father," as he referred to the "OTC's" dad, Sika Anoaʻi, who passed away almost two years ago. The line instantly went viral following the segment, but not everybody was pleased that the death of a legend was used for entertainment, as WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash aired his frustrations over the promo during a recent edition of "Kliq This."

"I don't like that. I mean, I'm not even going to f*****g make reference to it because whosoever idea it was on any level, if death is funny, may it be on your doorstep the next f*****g day."

Last night on "Raw," The Usos confronted Punk and demanded an apology for his comments about their uncle the previous week, but were adamant that they weren't sent on Reigns' behalf. Although it initially seemed like Punk was going to make amends, he instead apologized that Reigns never took responsibility for manipulating them in The Bloodline for years, which caused Jimmy Uso to deliver a stiff right hand to the "Best In The World" to close the show.

