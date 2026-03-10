AEW's Jamie Hayter Shares Thoughts On The State Of Women's Wrestling

Over the past ten years, women's wrestling has rapidly advanced, with women-only promotions like STARDOM, SHIMMER, and Women of Wrestling. As a former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter knows what it feels like to be on top of the division, but according to Hayter there's still more ground to cover.

"There's not a lot of all-women promotions anywhere in the world, and I think an integral part of being a wrestler is being around other women," she said during an interview with "SoundSphere." "It's great to learn from men and to train with the guys, but I really like being around women."

Hayter explained that there's a certain level of kinship with women that's been a huge part of her career, and because of this, it's important to highlight women in the industry. Hayter began wrestling in 2015 and noticed the ways women were beginning to be taken seriously.

However, at the same time, Jamie Hayter thinks that there's still a microscope placed over them.

"If you have a bad match, then it's like 'Oh my god, you're the worst wrestler ever'. Whereas a guy could have a bad match and it's like, 'Oh well,'" Hayter said. "Or, if you don't look a certain way, then they don't like that either."

Hayter is currently teaming with Alex Windsor as the Brawling Birds. They defeated the debuting IInspiration on "AEW Dynamite."