Report: Brock Lesnar Doesn't Want To Lose At WWE WrestleMania, Opponent Still Unknown

Creative plans for WrestleMania 42 have reportedly been up in the air for quite a few matches on the card, and a new report indicates a possible issue behind one match yet to be set in stone. According to a report from Ibou of Self Made, on "Self Made Sessions," Brock Lesnar reportedly does not want to lose on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," or anytime ahead of his retirement. When a fan on the show asked Ibou who Lesnar's opponent will be at 'Mania, Ibou said that WWE doesn't know.

"Here's the problem. They know that the audience wants Oba [Femi]," Ibou explained. "Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman essentially have communicated to WWE and WWE creative that Brock should not job until his retirement. So, that presents WWE with a unique issue. Because, [Paul "Triple H" Levesque] would like to book, at some point, GUNTHER vs. Brock and Oba vs. Brock. But, if he books those matches, Brock would lose in both matches."

Ibou said it put everyone in a "conundrum," and that's why it had been suggested in the WWE writer's room that Lesnar should face LA Knight. The rumor of that match began circulating mid-February and WWE fans voiced their displeasure about the possibility online. Ibou said that he thinks the match might end up happening, however.

Lesnar and Heyman issued an open challenge to the WWE locker room to determine Lesnar's 'Mania opponent on the February 23 edition of "WWE Raw," where Lesnar's TV appearance dates ahead of the event were revealed. Lesnar is rumored to retire at this year's SummerSlam, which will be held in his adopted home state of Minnesota, the location of his alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

