Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's Expected Opponent At WWE WrestleMania 42

Since their showdown at the WWE Royal Rumble in January, fans have been clamoring for a match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and it appears they may get it on the biggest platform possible. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, Lesnar vs. Femi is the direction currently planned for next month's WWE WrestleMania 42, despite rumors to the contrary emerging yesterday.

The report states that the Lesnar-Femi match seems to be a "consensus" among their company sources, so it doesn't appear to be set in stone just yet. One match that hasn't been discussed much, if at all, is Lesnar vs. GUNTHER.

Yesterday's rumors claimed that Lesnar did not want to lose to anyone before his eventual retirement, but both Femi and GUNTHER would be expected to win if they were to face Lesnar in the near future, creating an impasse regarding his WrestleMania match. Many expect Lesnar could retire at this year's WWE SummerSlam due to the event taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota – a city that Lesnar is closely connected to. Based on GUNTHER's trajectory of retiring longtime stars like John Cena and AJ Styles, it has been heavily speculated that he could be Lesnar's final opponent.

With WrestleMania 42 just over a month away, only four matches have been made official for the two-night event. Based on reports, WWE's booking of the show has been chaotic, with numerous changes made to help boost interest and ticket sales, including the recent shift to Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, neither Lesnar, Femi, nor GUNTHER have anything official to do at the year's biggest show just yet.