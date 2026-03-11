WWE's Logan Paul Claims He'll Start To Focus On Selling During Matches

Logan Paul's rapid rise to fame in WWE has impressed many veterans of the industry, who have been awestruck by how he's taken to pro wrestling after making it big as a YouTuber. As a result, it's safe to say Paul hasn't been criticized on his selling, but during an episode of his "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, he claimed it's something he wants to work on — after revealing that WWE CCO Paul Levesque recently asked him to change his appearance.

"He asked me to grow my hair out. It was a very light suggestion that I took way too seriously," Paul claimed. "He's like, 'Would you ever consider growing your hair out? It creates movement.' I was like, 'Yeah, I totally understand that.' You know what I'm going to start focusing on? Selling. There is an art to the sell. I'm not sure much people, even me, place that much focus on it." (Per: Fightful).

Despite his new focus on selling, Paul has boldly stated in the past that he believes he was born to wrestle. During an interview with "Sports Illustrated," the former WWE United States Champion looked back at his life and noted how every skillset he's developed over the years has slowly positioned him to firmly step into the pro wrestling industry, from showmanship to storytelling, to improve and the physicality of the sport.