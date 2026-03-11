Former UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Revives Jon Jones Fight Hopes

Francis Ngannou has revived talks of a would-be dream fight against Jon Jones in light of the two-weight champion's falling out with UFC.

Jones retired and vacated the Heavyweight Championship in 2025, thus seeing Tom Aspinall, the Interim Champion, promoted to Heavyweight Champion. But for a while prior to that, Aspinall had been dismissed by Jones as an opponent in favor of a bout against Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Jones has since said he was in negotiations with the UFC to return on the White House card, which will feature Pereira fighting Jones' second-to-last opponent Ciryl Gane for the Interim title — but no Jones, as Dana White would continue to dismiss any talks with Jones about the event as "bulls***." That prompted Jones to once more reiterate talks were underway, saying the UFC had "lowballed" him in negotiations.

Ngannou responded to Jones following the address, having also left UFC as Heavyweight Champion following a pay dispute.

"Watching this story unfold yesterday was very interesting. I have lots to say, but for now, Jonny boy, if you manage to get your freedom, then let me know," he wrote. "You deserve that $30M+ after everything you've done for the sport, and they should be rolling out the RED CARPET for you."

Many would and have said that Jones waited for Ngannou to leave before making his move on the Heavyweight title, having spent much of his career at Light Heavyweight as a two-time champion. There was always hope from fans and talks of a fight between them, but it never materialized.

Ngannou recently left PFL after fighting one bout and becoming PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion, but will be fighting Philipe Lins on the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano MVP card in May.