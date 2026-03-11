WWE Announces New International Broadcast Deal With Netflix

Since the announcement that WWE would begin a broadcast partnership with Netflix at the start of 2025, the promotion has only grown closer with the streaming giant. Earlier this year, Netflix and WWE expanded the availability of the PLE library, with a large selection of past events available in the United States.

Now, according to a new press release, Netflix is set to expand PLE access in Germany beginning next month, complete with German commentary to boot. Calvin Knie and Tim Haber will be on the German commentary team live for every PLE available on Netflix going forward, kicking off with the biggest event in WWE: WrestleMania. Additionally, those with Netflix subscriptions in Austria will also have access to the live PLEs with German commentary.

In January of this year, Netflix released programming statistics detailing WWE's performance from July to December 2025, showing the overall views the promotion brought over that span. In terms of PLEs streamed, WrestlePalooza topped the charts at 1.9 million views, while Survivor Series: WarGames followed closely at 1.8 million views, and SummerSlam following in third at 1.6 million viewers across both nights. Right at the bottom, however, Evolution was listed as the least watched PLE.

Based on the report, "WWE Raw" has been performing well on Netflix, with the most watched episode naturally being John Cena's final bout on the show on November 17. From July to August, "Raw" surpassed the 3 million viewer mark per week, before eventually falling. Of course, the highest rated episode was the debut episode on January 6th 2025, with 7.1 million viewers. In light of these numbers, it's no surprise that WWE and Netflix continue to expand on the promotion's streaming availability.