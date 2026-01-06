WWE & Netflix Announce Deal To Stream PLE Library In The United States

An era ended last week when WWE's deal with Peacock over the promotion's video library came to an end. And it did so with many questions about the library's future, with reports suggesting WWE would look for a non-exclusive home for their vast archive, as well as utilize YouTube channels to release content. Still, the door was left open for things to change should another offer come along, especially after WWE's other streaming partner, Netflix, announced certain WWE PLE's would be available on their service.

Days later, Netflix has expanded that to include almost everything. In a Tuesday morning press release, WWE and Netflix announced that the streaming service had become the official home for the WWE library in the United States. The release noted that the deal begins immediately, and that fans would now be able to watch all of WWE's PLE's prior to WrestlePalooza in September 2025, and would also have access to original WWE programming and documentaries.

Less clear, however, is the future of the video library that involves content from promotions such as WCW, ECW, World Class Championship Wrestling, American Wrestling Association, and others, as none were mentioned in the press release. As of this writing, content from those promotions hasn't been added to Netflix, and it remains to be seen whether they'll be included in the deal, or will only be made available on YouTube platforms.

Regardless, the deal as stands will be seen as another sign of the strong working relationship between WWE and Netflix, who began working together one year ago after the two sides reached a multi-year agreement giving Netflix the streaming rights to "WWE Raw." The two sides celebrated their one-year anniversary last night, which saw "Raw" cross-promoting with the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things."