Ex-NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Wants To Fight Logan Paul, Says He'll Be At WWE WrestleMania

WWE star Logan Paul never has a shortage of enemies, and recently he re-added Le'Veon Bell to the list. The former NFL running back and Paul nearly came to blows in a boxing ring years ago, and it seemed like they were on a collision course again recently before Paul backed out of the fight, claiming that WWE wouldn't allow him to do it. Unfortunately for Paul, it seems that Bell is willing to come to him if Paul won't step into the boxing ring.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bell addressed his issue with Paul, including his belief that Paul ducked him during their first encounters two years ago, and was doing the same thing now and using WWE as an excuse. As a result, Bell is willing to do whatever it takes to get his pound of flesh from Paul, including showing up to WrestleMania 42.

"I'm about to pull up to the WWE and hop in there," Bell said. "I might even have to hit him a DDT or something."

The prospect of Paul and Bell going at it was quite exciting for "Busted Open" co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer. Unfortunately, Bell disappointed them by revealing there had been no contact between him and WWE about appearing at WrestleMania in an official capacity, though the former New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers star indicated that wouldn't stop him from attending the "showcase of the immortals."

"No, they haven't, they haven't," Bell said. "It's just literally all me. If they're going to contact me or not, I'm still going to be there. I'm going to be front row, and I'm going to be there. I might pull up as a masked man. You might not even know I'm there. If I'm there, you might not even know I'm there."

