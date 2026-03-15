AEW's Orange Cassidy Names Favorite Match Of His Career, Favorite Stipulation

While it may have taken time for some fans to warm up to Orange Cassidy, the AEW star has proven to most of the promotion's audience that he's fully capable of holding his own in the ring against the industry's heavy-hitters. However, that doesn't mean that Cassidy loves long matches, as he revealed during an interview with Monopoly Events that he'd rather get in and out having exerted a minimum amount of effort.

"Special guest referee. I'm the referee," Cassidy said when asked to name his favorite match type.

Later on in the session, Cassidy was asked to specify his favorite match, and his answer was along similar lines.

"My favorite is when I wrestled Will Hobbs on 'AEW Dark' and I beat him in 13 seconds," Cassidy stated. "It's my favorite because it was the shortest."

Despite his personal preference for spending less time in the ring, Cassidy has wrestled more than 280 matches in AEW since the promotion's very first show, nearly seven years ago. The aforementioned "Dark" match against Hobbs took place early in his tenure, and he'd later go on to face the future Royce Keys several more times, including in a 2021 "AEW Rampage" match.

Cassidy and his fellow members of The Conglomeration have been dealing with a new threat in AEW as of late: The Dogs. They've had some help against the new stable, however, joining forces with Darby Allin earlier this month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Monopoly Events and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.