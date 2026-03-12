Jake Paul Invites Jon Jones To Fight Under MVP

Jake Paul became the latest to weigh in on Jon Jones' fall-out with UFC and Dana White, inviting him to come over to Most Valuable Promotions and get paid what he deserves.

Jones said he was "lowballed" in negotiations to return to UFC, having retired last year and vacated the Heavyweight Championship, with him also saying he was in talks to return at the White House event. White said that was untrue and reiterated that he was done in the UFC, and that prompted Jones to ask for his reelase from the promotion.

Another fighter to have left UFC after a pay dispute whilst Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou, is due to return to the cage for a fight against Philipe Lins on the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano card promoted by MVP, its first MMA event scheduled for May. And if Paul was to have his way, Jones would also be fighting for him.

"Jon, you're always welcome to come over to MVP. We'll get it popping and we'll get you paid what you deserve," Paul said ahead of the press conference.

Jake Paul's message to Jon Jones at the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano presser 🎙️ "Jon, you're always welcome to come over to MVP. We'll get you paid what you deserve." pic.twitter.com/xWWAZfULvr — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 10, 2026

Ngannou had also extended an olive branch should Jones leave UFC, affirming his belief that Jones should be paid better after his contributions to the sport. He had left UFC before a fight with Jones materialized, with Jones moving up from Light Heavyweight and winning the title later.