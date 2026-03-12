Charlie (Fka WWE's Dakota Kai) Reflects On Return Match At EVE Wrestle Queendom

Charlie, formerly Dakota Kai in WWE, has reacted for the first time since her match against Kris Statlander.

The former WWE star wrestled her first match in nearly a year, and her first since her WWE release, at Pro-Wrestling: EVE's Wrestle Queendom VIII event on March 8 in London, England. Charlie was pleased with the match against Statlander, despite losing it, thanking the fans and her opponent for how smooth it went.

"I had so much fun, and being away from wrestling as long as I was, obviously, I was very nervous for me going into it and stuff. But Kris made it easy, obviously like the crowd [played its part], you know what I mean — everything, like, felt really good," she said on her Twitch stream.

Charlie, who previously had concussion issues, reassured fans that she was in a good state after the match. She said that the toughest aspect of the pro wrestling business is not the wrestling, but the travel.

"I feel great. It's always the travel though. Across the board, it's like, you can feel good after a match, and then when the adrenaline wears off and you have to sit on a plane [shakes her head]. [My neck] Is a little stiff, but we're good," she added.

The clash between Charlie and Statlander was for the latter's EVE International Championship, which the champion successfully retained, extending her reign past 250 days. The match was the penultimate bout of the show, which was headlined by Session Moth Martina and Rhio for the EVE Championship, with the former picking up the win.