AEW Women's Champ Thekla Takes Issue With The Idea Of Wrestling As An 'Art Project'

For many, pro wrestling is an art in itself, but AEW's Thekla hesitates to call it one, despite being an artist outside the ring.

Thekla, who creates paintings, said in a recent interview with "The Sportster" that she wants to give pro wrestling its rightful due and not lump it in with art.

"I always thought there was something douchey to taking pro wrestling, which is pro wrestling, and making it something like a douchey art project. You know what I mean? I never wanted to take it away from what it is," said the AEW Women's Champion.

Thekla, who has had a great first year in AEW, is entirely focused on the promotion and making it big there, which has made it difficult for her to focus on her art. She said she tries to balance both by taking breaks from one to focus on the other, while also explaining her creative process.

"It's just me being by myself. It's all painting. It's very like you throw up on your paper and then you take it inside," she said. "I don't know. It's hard to explain. You get stuck with your own thoughts, and you hate your painting, and you love it. It's a lot of stuff that is crazy, then our wrestling is very hands-on and physical. I like to take a break from this and then do the other thing. That's what makes it good for me."

It's not even been a year since her debut in AEW, but Thekla has already made a mark in the promotion and is currently in her first reign as the women's champion, which she won from Kris Statlander. She will have her toughest challenge yet of her title reign this weekend at AEW Revolution, when she will face against Statlander once again in a two out of three falls match.