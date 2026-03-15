Chelsea Green Discusses Impact Of Support From WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

After WWE producer Michael Hayes controversially suggested that Chelsea Green couldn't be a top star in WWE, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker came to the former Women's United States Champion's defense on his "Six Feet Under" podcast. According to "The Phenom," Green is "underutilized" in the company, but with "a hair more mean streak," she could be a legitimate main event player.

While appearing on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Green opened up about the impact that Undertaker's supportive words have had on her since then, especially after he reiterated them in a personal text message to her.

"I go on [social media] and I see it," Green said. "Then I check my texts, and he's texted that to me too. He has doubled down, got my phone number, and texted me to hype me up. My sister and I had this crazy moment of, 'Holy sh**, I'm really doing it.'

"I know everyone says 'You're so funny. I watched you and that was hilarious,' but there are always the same girls that is everyone's favorite wrestlers," she continued. "Rhea [Ripley] is always going to be everyone's favorite wrestler. Stephanie [Vaquer] is always going to be everyone's favorite wrestler. I'm used to that, I support them, I champion them, and they're my favorite wrestlers too, but to hear Undertaker saying my name and sticking up for little old me, and saying it with such conviction, he did not hesitate for a second, like what is my life? Undertaker!"

Given The Undertaker's legendary status within the professional wrestling business, Green noted that his praise held an extra special meaning in her heart. Moreover, it aligns with the nod of approval he previously showed her by booking her to win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Ethan Page last November.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.