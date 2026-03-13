TNA Impact 3/12/2026 : 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

TNA has its weekly fixtures on "Impact," whether it be AJ Francis, Elijah, The Elegance Brand, Moose, or the System, and it has some marquee matches that it is building to. But one thing that TNA routinely fails to do is present a cohesive and compelling narrative throughout each week. There is nothing that really screams, "Watch Impact next week," and even the stuff that is being built is being built for a larger event.

There's a real house show quality to TNA as of late, the stuff in the ring can be good but there seems to be an effort just to follow the same beaten path as before with everyone at the same time. Everything feels like it has been done before, you have Steve Maclin getting the Fired aspect of Feast or Fired, only to be challenging Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, you have Indi Hartwell chasing Arianna Grace for the Knockouts title, and it never really feels like anything important is going to go down.

The main event this week was Moose vs. Cedric Alexander as part of The System betrayal feud, and it felt like a parody of the storyline "WWE NXT" had just ran with Tony D'Angelo against Dark State. It was barely interesting the first time around, and even then it was hardly a novel concept.

It's just a shame for someone who wants a reason to watch the show each week, a hook to stay around and feel like time has been well invested. There is little-to-no direction and even the best matches manage to feel inconsequential. It's not as though there isn't something to be done with the roster it has, the likes of Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, and Leon Slater could be challenging for Mike Santana's title or at least making plays to get there.

But everything feels disconnected and random at best. Here's hoping it gets better next week.

Written by Max Everett