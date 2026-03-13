Date And Location Reportedly Revealed For Next AAA PLE

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide is reportedly returning an oldie but a goodie from the company in the Lucha Libre World Cup.

According to a confirmed report by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the Lucha Libre World Cup will return with its fifth edition of the event on Saturday, May 30, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. As of this writing, the show is being referred to as an upcoming Premium Live Event (PLE) rather than a television taping. This special showcase invites wrestlers from all over to compete in three-person teams competing in a single-elimination style contest. Traditionally, one male and one female team wins the coveted cup. In 2023, the last time this event was showcased, the team of Black Taurus, Penta, and Laredo Kid (Team Mexico) won the men's tournament, and Team USA's Deonna Purrazzo, Kamille, and Jordynne Grace conquered the women's side.

Additionally in this report, WrestleVotes mentioned that the status of AAA TV tapings happening soon in the United States seem to be in a "flux." In previous reports, a taping had reportedly been internally listed for the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and that WWE was interested in holding TV tapings in the United States on April 11. But after looking up WWE's upcoming shows on its official website, an AAA taping is slated to be held in Mexico City instead.

On Saturday, AAA will host part one of its annual springtime event, Rey de Reyes. For tomorrow night's show, the main event will see "The King of the Luchadores" Dominik Mysterio defend his AAA Mega Championship against former champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a no disqualification match. If Mysterio retains, Vikingo cannot challenge for the title so long as Mysterio is champion, or if Mysterio loses, he'll have to leave AAA permanently.

Also on tomorrow night's card, the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer will host an open title challenge. La Parka, "Original" El Grande Americano, Santos Escobar, and El Grande Americano will square off in a Rey de Reyes Final. And the newly crowned WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will kick off the show. This show will be broken up into three parts, and each additional part will air within the next two consecutive Saturdays. All episodes of AAA Rey de Reyes will air on FOX in Latin America and YouTube in the US.