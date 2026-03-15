TNA's Cedric Alexander Explains Why He Didn't Join The Hurt Syndicate In AEW

When Cedric Alexander parted ways with WWE last year, many fans thought it was a no-brainer that he'd reunite with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP by joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. However, Alexander has instead gone off to TNA to make a name for himself in the X Division. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Alexander shared his thoughts on The Hurt Syndicate and implied he turned down an AEW offer.

"Bobby, Shelton, MVP – they're all legit close friends of mine, so I was very happy for them, that they got to bring the group back and finish their stories, their careers the way they wanted to," he said. Alexander admitted that part of him would've liked to join them, but he has other aspirations at the moment. "When I had the opportunity to go to AEW, I was looking at it in the sense of: well, for them, they're finishing their careers with The Hurt Business. I still got another ten-fifteen years to go, so I kind of want to do my own thing and just be my own man for awhile."

Alexander said he doesn't want his career to be just linked to The Hurt Syndicate, so while he's happy for his friends in AEW, he chose to carve out his own legacy in pro wrestling. At this stage, Alexander is aligned with The System stable in TNA, and had a recent main event clash against Moose on "TNA iMPACT!" this week, which he won.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.