David Finlay On Signing With AEW Over WWE: 'The Choice Was Easy'

David Finlay, son of WWE veteran Fit Finlay, recently signed with AEW after a lengthy tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he made a name for himself among fans. The move sparked a lot of conversation online, with some hoping to see him in WWE, but according to the fourth-generation pro wrestler, the decision to sign with AEW wasn't too difficult.

"I was in New Japan for 11 years, and every single year there were rumblings that I was going to leave. Every single year, they kept growing louder and louder," Finlay said during an interview with WrestleZone. He then explained that he grew tired of having to take 14-hour flights to Japan, and decided that it was time to leave the country behind. Finlay still admitted that he has family ties in WWE, and genuinely thought about going there, but realized he never made money working with his family. "I've made fat stacks of cash with these boys [Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors] here. So the choice was easy."

"F**k his dad, bro. He's not in the Dogs," Gabe Kidd chimed in. "Yo, f**k everyone who's not in The Dogs or the Death Riders, bro. Straight up." Finlay then boldly proclaimed that his dad's greatest achievement was fathering him.

"That's a crazy bar, but it is a bar," Kidd added.

"Put it on the gravestone, I don't care," Finlay followed up.

Over on "WWE NXT," a new stable has hit the scene, made up primarily of wrestlers who were preceded by family members in the industry. David's brother, known in WWE as Uriah Connors, is a member of the group, and it seemed as though a spot was open for David if he had wanted it.